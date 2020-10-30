Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 is set to begin on November 20, 2020, with a mouth-watering clash between defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan (previously ATK) and two-time finalists Kerala Blasters. ISL 7 will be played in its entirety in Goa as Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will be hosting all the games behind closed doors. Check Out Full ISL 2020-21 Schedule in PDF.

Indian Super League on October 30, 2020 (Friday) announced the fixtures for opening 11 rounds of the competition as the schedule for the remaining 55 games will be announced ‘in December post clarity on calendar dates of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Competitions matches’ read a statement from the Indian Super League. ISL 2020-21: East Bengal Appoint Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler as Head Coach for 2-Year Tenure.

Fixtures for the first 11 rounds of the #HeroISL 2020-21 season are in! Download the fixtures 👉 https://t.co/YFQofpBOhj https://t.co/zxq05hCnkH — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2020

SC East Bengal will be making their debut in the ISL and the coveted club from the South of India will engage in country’s biggest footballing fixture – The Kolkata Derby – against ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. With the addition of East Bengal, the league will be expanded to 11 teams for the first time.

All the participating teams will face each other in a regular league format with the top four teams qualifying for the playoff stage. Last season's maiden League Shield winners FC Goa will begin their campaign against former champions Bengaluru FC on November 22.

Only three teams have lifted the Indian Super League trophy in six seasons with ATK (now ATK Mohun Bagan) winning it a record three times followed by Chennai FC with two title wins, Bengaluru FC, who will begin their third ISL season have won it once.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2020 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).