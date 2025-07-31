Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming in India and TV Telecast Details: The most successful club in the history of the Durand Cup, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, will be locking horns with Derby rivals, Mohammedan SC at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata for their campaign opener. While MBSG will be playing their first game in the Durand Cup 2025, Mohammedan Sporting have already played one, and encountered a shocking defeat at the hands of Diamond Harbour FC. Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Eye Winning Start Against Century-Old Rivals Mohammedan SC in Kolkata Derby Clash.

Mohun Bagan had a rusty start to the Calcutta Football League, but that shouldn't affect their Durand Cup 2025 journey, after all, they are playing with their senior players here. The Mariners are the most successful club in the history of the Durand Cup, with 17 titles. The Green & Maroon army must be aiming for a win in the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Durand Cup 2025 Kolkata Derby match, with a longer mission of claiming the 18th trophy in the competition.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC, Durand Cup 2025 Date Thursday, July 31 Time 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports 2 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, on Thursday, July 31. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC match is organized to start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup 2025 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Durand Cup 2025 in India. Hence, fans in India can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup 2025 match on the Sony Sports 2 TV channel. For live streaming viewing options of the Durand Cup 2025, read below. Durand Cup 2025: Arunkumar Singh Nets Late Equilizer To Help NEROCA FC Share Spoils With TRAU FC in Imphal Derby.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup 2025 Match?

Sony LIV will be officially live-streaming the Durand Cup 2025 in India. So, fans looking for Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mohammedan SC Durand Cup 2025 live streaming viewing options will need to use the Sony LIV app and website.

