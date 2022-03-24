Italy will face off against North Macedonia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff clash in the European Qualifiers. The clash will be played at the Renzo Barbera Stadium in Palermo, Italy on March 24, 2022 (late Thursday night) as both teams look to advance to the next round. Meanwhile, fans searching for Italy vs North Macedonia, 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs live streaming details can scroll down below. Portugal vs Turkey, FIFA World Cup 2022 Playoffs, Live Streaming Online.

Italy finished second in their group behind Switzerland in Group C to make it to this stage. The European Champions will fancy themselves to get over the hurdle and make it to the next stage of the qualifiers as they look to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, North Macedonia finished as surprise runners-up behind Germany in their group and will be aiming to cause another upset.

When is Italy vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Italy vs North Macedonia playoff clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers will be played at the Renzo Barbera Stadium in Palermo on March 25, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Italy vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast of Italy vs North Macedonia on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Italy vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Italy vs North Macedonia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

