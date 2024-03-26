India will look to return to winning ways after a disappointing away draw with Afghanistan in Group A of the second round of the World Cup qualifiers. The Blue Tigers are currently second behind Qatar in the standings and take on Afghanistan in the reverse fixture this evening. The team looks low on confidence following a very disappointing Asian Cup campaign and this is where manager Igor Stimac will have to infuse the mental strength in the squad. The team has the quality and it is just that they are missing the final piece of jigsaw on the pitch. Opponents of Afghanistan ended their two-game losing streak with their first point in the last match. Now, they will target a victory which should get them right back in the qualifying scheme. We Are Better Prepared for Home Leg, Says Indian Football Team Defender Anwar Ali Ahead of Afghanistan Match in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Sunil Chhetri will be playing his 150th game for India and the skipper will hope to make it a memorable one by finding the back of the net. Scoring has been a problem for the side with no goals in their last five match. The likes of Vikram Partap Singh and Manvir Singh will need to improve their final third play as the hosts look in search of goals. Jeakson Singh Thounaojam will once again be the only defensive-minded midfielder in the starting eleven this evening. Assam Football Association Plans to Turn Nehru Stadium into World-class Football Venue.

Ashley Westwood is likely to opt for the same team that got a point in the last match for Afghanistan. Zelfy Nazary and Rahmat Akbari will have to come up with yet another high-energy performance in midfield with the sole aim of breaking up the opposition's play. Omid Popalzay held the ball well in the last game and he will look to do much of the same this evening.

When is India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match will be played on March 26 at a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs AFG football match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Assam, India.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 Match?

The Indian Football announced Viacom18 as their official broadcaster of the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match. Fans will be able to watch the telecast on the Sports18 1, Sports18 1HD, and Sports18 3 TV channels.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 Match?

The fans in India will be able to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match on the JioCinema app and website for free. Home support can be a critical factor today and may help India claim a crucial win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).