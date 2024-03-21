Afghanistan will be looking to secure their first point of the second round of their World Cup qualifier, when they take on India in Abha, Saudi Arabia. India has 3 points from their two games and sits at the third spot in the standings. The Blue Tigers had a disappointing Asian Cup campaign in Qatar, where they struggled to have a shot on target in the three games. They lost all the games without putting up any fight which has put question marks on the management of Igor Stimac. The board still has faith in his abilities though but further failures could well put question marks on his job. Indian Football Team Eyes Three Points Against Weakened Afghanistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2024 Match.

India will be without the services of Sahal Abdal Samad for this game and his absence continues to hurt their build-up play in midfield. Sunil Chettri was below par in the Asian Cup but is likely to continue his place in the starting eleven. Naorem Mahesh Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte will shoulder the bulk of the attacking responsibility for the team. Lalengmawia Ralte brings energy in midfield and will be a key player here.

Mustafa Azadzoy is the star man in the attacking three for Afghanistan and his pace should help the team find a way past the Indian backline. Balal Arezou and Amredin Sharifi complete the forward line for the Afghanistan team. Habibulla Askar in midfield will likely sit deep and try and wrestle control of the game from India. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Awarded 3-0 Win Over Jamshedpur FC After Red Mariners Failed to Adhere League Rules for On-Field Players.

The India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match will be played on March 22 at a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The IND vs AFG football match will be played at the Damac Stadium in Abha.

The Indian Football announced Doordarshan as their official broadcaster of the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match. Fans will be able to watch the telecast on the DD Sports TV channel.

The fans in India will be able to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup Qualifier 2026 match on the FanCode app and website by paying a minimal subscription fee. India will not find it easy to match Afghanistan’s intensity on the pitch but should secure a narrow 0-1 win nevertheless.

