Jamshedpur FC would take on NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday, January 6. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Owen Coyle's men have had a decent season so far but their form has dipped in their last few matches where they have had two draws and one defeat, which came against former champions Chennaiyin FC in their last game. With the race for top-four heating up, Jamshedpur FC would be aware that they would have to turn things around and start winning soon, as the league is becoming more and more competitive. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Their opponents, NorthEast United FC have played brave football so far and their last match, where they drew 3-3 against defending champions Mumbai City, is a testament to their fighting spirit. Deshorn Brown, the striker, who hit a hattrick for the Highlanders in their last game, would once be a key component of Khalid Jamil's plans for this match.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on January 06, 2021 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs NEUFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

