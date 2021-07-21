Japan Women is all set to take on Canada Women in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the Group E match. In this article, we shall be speaking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So Japan had missed out on clinching the Gold medal at the Rio Olympics 2016 finals. They lost to USA Women 1-0 and thus they would want to want to avoid a defeat and would want to have a winning start at the Tokyo Olympics. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Sergio Aguero and Other Major Footballers With Olympic Gold.

Whereas, Canada on the other hand had come out with a draw in the last two friendlies. The team had faced a draw against the Czech Republic and Brazil. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Canada lost the semi-final game to Germany. They, however, clinched the Bronze medal by beating Brazil 2-1 in the third-place match. Now let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When Is Japan Women vs Canada Women Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Japan Women vs Canada Women match at Tokyo Olympics 2020 in Group E will be played on July 22, 2021 (Thursday) at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo. The clash has a scheduled start time of 04.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Japan Women vs Canada Women, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match Live Telecast?

Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights of Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India and are likely to telecast the Japan Women vs Canada Women football match. Fans can tune into any of Sony Sports’ channels to watch the live telecast of the Japan Women vs Canada Women’s football match as they can telecast the game on TV.

How To Get Live Streaming Online Of Japan Women vs Canada Women, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Football Match?

Fans can tune into SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020. SonyLiv app and website are likely to provide the online streaming of the Japan Women vs Canada Women football match. However, fans need to subscribe first to enjoy the streaming services.

