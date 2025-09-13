India vs Japan, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India Women's National Hockey Team would lock horns with the Japan Women's National Hockey Team in a crucial Super 4s match at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. The Salima Tete-led side had suffered a crushing 1-4 defeat to China in their last match and would be aiming to bounce back from that loss. India had a terrific outing in the pool stage of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025, where they registered victories over Thailand and Singapore. India are second in the Super4s standings after winning one and losing one out of two matches. Japan, on the other hand, are winless after two matches. Read below to take a look at the India vs Japan Women's Asia Cup 2025 live streaming and telecast details. India Women's National Hockey Team Defeats Korea 4-2; Solid Performance Helps IND-W Begin Super 4s on Winning Note.

India and Japan had met earlier in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in a pool stage match, which had ended in a 2-2 draw. Rutuja Pisal and Navneet Kaur were the goal-scorers for India, while for Japan, Hiroka Murayama and Chiko Fubayashi found the back of the net. The India vs Japan Super 4s match promises to be an equally fought one, but fans can expect Salima Tete and her team to emerge victorious in the end.

India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Japan, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Saturday, September 13 Time 2:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Huangzhou Live Streaming, Telecast Details Watch.Hockey (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Hockey Team will go up against the Japan Women's National Hockey Team in a Super4s stage of Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday, September 13. The India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Huangzhou and it will start at 2:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND vs JPN Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't find the India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the IND vs JPN Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below. India Women's National Hockey Team Registers Emphatic 11-0 Victory Over Thailand in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Campaign Opener.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Watch.Hockey is the official streaming partner of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans in India will hence be able to watch India vs Japan live streaming online on the Watch.Hockey platform, but not without a subscription fee.

