The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are just a few weeks away and many athletes will be aiming to etch their name in sporting history. Several high-profile footballers have participated in the Summer Games over the years and though the sport is not played at the senior level in the multi-nation competition, it provides a platform for many youngsters to test their skills against the best youth teams in the world, mixed with experienced stars. So ahead of Tokyo 2020, we take a look at major footballers who have won an Olympic gold medal. Football At 2020 Tokyo Olympics: Brazil, Spain, Argentina & 22-Man Squads Of Other Teams At Summer Games.

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Pep Guardiola are some of the high-profile stars who have won a gold medal at the Olympics with their respective countries. As per the rule book, a nation could field a squad of U-23 players for the competition along with three-over-aged players. However, with the 2020-edition being postponed by a year, U-24 players can be included. Tokyo 2020 Organisers Show Off Olympic Village Ahead of Summer Games (Watch Video).

The likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel di Maria won the Olympic god with the Argentina national team in Beijing in 2008 with Neymar Jr ended his country’s long drought for a gold medal in football when he led Brazil to the summit in Rio. Meanwhile, football heavyweights such as Pep Guardiola, Samuel Eto’o have also won gold at the Summer Games

Major Football Stars Who Have Won Olympic Gold Medals

Footballers Country Olympics (Year) Pep Guardiola Spain Barcelona 1992 Luis Enrique Spain Barcelona 1992 Nwankwo Kanu Nigeria Atlanta 1996 Samuel Eto’o Cameroon Sydney 2000 Javier Mascherano Argentina Athens 2004 Carlos Tevez Argentina Athens 2004 Lionel Messi Argentina Beijing 2008 Angel di Maria Argentina Beijing 2008 Sergio Aguero Argentina Beijing 2008 Neymar Brazil Rio 2016 Gabriel Jesus Brazil Rio 2016 Marquinhos Brazil Rio 2016

This year will also see future football stars aim to get their hands on the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Pedri (Spain), Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil), Takefusa Kubo (Japan), Diego Lainez (Mexico) are some of the up-and-coming footballers on show at this year’s Summer Games.

