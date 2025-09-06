India vs Japan, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India Women's National Hockey Team is set to square off against the Japan Women's National Hockey Team in the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 tournament. Salima Tete and her team could not have asked for a better start to their campaign as they outclassed Thailand by a mammoth 11-0 margin. Upbeat with confidence and momentum, the India Women's National Hockey Team would now look to carry on with the same form. Read below to get India vs Japan, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online and telecast details. Hockey India Felicitates Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay for Their Stellar Careers.

The India Women's National Hockey Team is, however, up against Japan, the defending champions, having won the 2022 edition. Japan to,o got off to an emphatic start as they beat Singapore 9-0 to begin their title defense. With these two in-form teams clashing with each other, fans would certainly be keen on watching every quarter minutely.

India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs Japan, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Saturday, September 6 Time 4:30 PM Venue Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field, Huangzhou Live Streaming, Telecast Details Watch.Hockey (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Hockey Team is set to lock horns with the Japan Women's National Hockey Team in their second match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign on Saturday, September 6. The India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field, Huangzhou and it starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Date, Time in IST of Asian Hockey Competition in China.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't find the India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs Japan Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Watch.Hockey is the official streaming partner of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans in India hence will be able to watch India vs Japan live streaming online on the Watch.Hockey platform but not without a subscription fee.

