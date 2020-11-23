Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been in sensational form since his return to AC Milan at the start of the year and has been the main reason behind’s the Rossoneri’s rise in Italian football. The club from Milan, continue to be at the top of the Serie A 2020-21 table after a 3-1 win over Napoli on Saturday, courtesy of the Swedish striker brace. Following that display, the 39-year-old was praised by Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Injury Update: AC Milan Striker Forced off Against Napoli Due to Muscular Problem.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his scoring run in Serie A as he scored a brace against Napoli to keep AC Milan at the summit of the table. Jasprit Bumrah, took to social media to hail the Swedish striker, praising the 39-year-old for his exploits on the footballing field despite being in the twilight years of his career. ‘Just keeps getting better’ wrote the cricketer.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been one of the best players in Italy this season and with the goals against Napoli, the 39-year-old scored in his sixth game on the trot this season. The Swedish striker has now extended his goal-scoring run to eight games in Serie A stretching back to last season. The Milan striker is the leading scorer this season with 10 goals.

However, the night ended on a sour note for Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the Swedish striker had to be replaced in the final minutes of the game due to a muscular problem. The 39-year-old went down due to an apparent injury to his left leg and his availability for further matches will depend on the results of the tests carried out by AC Milan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).