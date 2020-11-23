It was a bittersweet night for AC Milan on Sunday as they defeated Napoli 3-1 to keep their hold on the top spot in Serie A 2020-21 but could see Zlatan Ibrahimovic be out for a considerable amount of time after hobbling off in the later stage of the game. The Swedish international was substituted in the 78th minute of the game due to a potential muscular injury with further tests determining his future availability. Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Tally of Eight Goals in the Season With a Brace Against Cagliari in Serie A 2020-21.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic continued his brilliant goal-scoring form as he netted a brace against Napoli to score in a sixth domestic league game this season, extending his scoring run to eight consecutive matches stretching back to last season. But in the final minutes of the game, the Swede went down clutching his left leg and was replaced by Lorenzo Colombo for the rest of the match.

Daniele Boneroa – who was filling in for manager Stefano Piolio due to a positive COVID-19 test – confirmed after the game that the 39-year-old has a muscular problem. ‘We don’t have much information right now, it looks like a muscular problem, but we have to wait a few days to see the extent of it’ he told Sky Sport Italia.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed few games at the start of the season for AC Milan after testing positive for Coronavirus and returned a few weeks ago. The 39-year-old is the leading scorer in the league and his absence would have a huge effect on the Rossoneri due to their packed schedule in the coming weeks.

The Swedish forward joins Rafael Leao on the sidelines as the Rossoneri currently find themselves short in the attacking position. AC Milan travel to Lille midweek in a Europa League clash before hosting Fiorentina in the league. The Milan side also face the likes of Lazio and Sassuolo before the end of the year.

