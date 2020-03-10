Joao Felix, Ousmane Dembele, La Liga Wish Fans Happy Holi With a Special Video, Barcelona Celebrates the Festival of Colours with Budding Footballers (Watch Videos)

Joao Felix, Ousmane Dembele (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The fan base of football is truly escalating by leaps in bounds in India. Particularly with the advent of leagues like Indian Super Leagues the interest of the fans has shot up. Also with the investments of Manchester City in the ISL team has also helped in bridging the gap between the Indian fans and the big leagues in Europe. With Rohit Sharma becoming the face of La Liga in India, this has further ushered the interest of fans and the league. On the occasion of Holi, the official Facebook page wished the fans a Very Happy Holi. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Bajrang Punia Join Sports Fraternity in Wishing Fans Happy Holi 2020 (See Posts).

The players like Joao Félix, Ousmane Dembélé, also wished the fans in a complied video. The footballers were seen saying, "Holi Hai" in the short clip shared by La Liga. Barcelona FC who has a few football academies in India, also took to social media not only to wish the fans but the club also went on to celebrate the festival of colours in their football academy. The budding footballers were seen applying colours on each other’s faces and enjoyed the festival to the core. The delightful video was shared on the official page of Barcelona. The festival was celebrated across all their centers in Mumbai, Delhi and Pune. Check out the videos below:

Here's wishing all #LaLiga fans a very Happy Holi! 🧡⚽💚 pic.twitter.com/o9apQ8TiGD — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 10, 2020

Barcelona

🎊 HAPPY #HOLI from BARÇA! We have some little stars here from @BarçaAcademy India 🇮🇳 ready to get you into the spirit of the festival...🎉🎉🎉 How are you celebrating? Share your videos and pictures 👇 pic.twitter.com/uchLgVzPgQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 10, 2020

On the occasion of Holi, even the teams like Kerala Blaster FC, Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai City FC and others from ISL have wished Indian fans a Happy Holi. In fact, most the cricketers took to social media to wish the fans on the occasion of Holi.