Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Bajrang Punia Join Sports Fraternity in Wishing Fans Happy Holi 2020 (See Posts)

Sachin Tendulkar wished the nation and his fans a very happy Holi and prayed that on this auspicious occasion of the festival of colours, may peace enter everyone’s life. Sachin was also joined by fellow cricketers and former teammates Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan who also wished the country on this special occasion. Pathan wished that peace and happiness prevailed in the country throughout the year, while Mohammad Kaif wished for Prosperity and togetherness. The players were also joined other members of the sports fraternity in wishing the country on this special festival. Virat Kohli Wishes Fans Happy Holi, Here’s Indian Cricket Team Captain’s Special Tweet on the Occasion of Festival of Colours.

“Happy Holi to all countrymen. I wish this Holi brought happiness, colour and peace to your life,” Sachin wrote in Hindi. The master blaster, who had become the first Indian to win Laureus World Sports Award, posted a GIF that said: “Have A HAPPY & SAFE HAPPY HOLI”. Pathan wrote “Wish to see the whole country colourful and happy like holi thru out the year. Happy Holi everyone” Meanwhile, Asian Games gold medallist Bajrang Punia said: “मेरी ओर से आप व आपके परिवार को होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं"

Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Fans Happy Holi

Harbhajan Singh Wishes Everyone "A Happy Holi"

Irfan Pathan hopes the mood of Holi prevails throughout the year in India

Geeta Phogat Wishes for Everyone to have a Safe Holi

VVS Laxman Wishes for "Unending Cheer" to Arrive on Holi

Mohammad Kaif Prays Holi Brings Peace, Prosperity and Togetherness

Bajrang Punia Wishes Happy Holi

Harbhajan Singh posted an adorable picture on his social channels when wishing his fans on this special occasion. Holi, popularly known as the festival of colours, is celebrated in India as the victory of good over evil.