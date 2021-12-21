Juventus will take on relegation-threatened Cagliari in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on December 21, 2021 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for maximum points but with different objectives in mind. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Serie A 2021–22 Points Table Updated: Inter Milan Extend Lead at Top, Juventus Close in on European Places.

Juventus have started to put a decent run of results in their chase for Champions League places and will be aiming to build on that run. The Bianconeri are unbeaten in their past four games in the league and could move into the European places with a positive result. Meanwhile, Cagliari are second-bottom in the table and after 18 games, have recorded just one win this season, something they will be aiming to change but have a tough task against Max Allegri’s men.

When is Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Cagliari match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on December 22, 2021 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Cagliari match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Cagliari match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

