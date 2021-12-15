City rivals AC Milan and Inter are putting up a tough competition in a bid to win this year's Serie A title. They are divided by just one point, with defending champions Inter on top. The title race seems to be heating up and things are turning out to be an exciting one with Atalanta and Napoli, who are third and fourth on the table. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the updated points table below. Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli Takes a Swipe At Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Club Comes Before Anyone

Serie A started getting exciting last year for fans in Italy as well as for those who follow European football as Juventus' nine-year title-winning streak was brought to an end by Antonio Conte's Inter. This time as well, the Bianconeri are struggling to mount a title challenge despite them having recovered from a rocky start after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Manchester United.

Serie A 2021-22 Points Table

Position Teams MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Inter 17 12 4 1 43 15 28 40 2 AC Milan 17 12 3 2 36 19 17 39 3 Atalanta 17 11 4 2 37 20 17 37 4 Napoli 17 11 3 3 34 13 21 36 5 Fiorentina 17 10 0 7 31 22 9 30 6 Roma 17 9 1 7 26 19 7 28 7 Juventus 17 8 4 5 23 17 6 28

Serie A Points Table abbreviations:

MP - Matches Played 2. W - Matches Won 3. D - Matches Drawn 4. L - Matches Lost 5. GF - Goals For 6. GA - Goals Against 7. GD - Goals Difference 8. Pts - Points. 9. Pos - Position.

Like every top European league, every team competes in 38 games and the winner is determined when a club finishes at the top of the table. In case of a draw, the team with a superior goal difference makes it to the title. Juventus are the record champions with 36 titles to their name. Inter Milan are the next best side in Serie A in terms of titles win as they have 19 to their name. AC Milan have won 18 titles so far.

