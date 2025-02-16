Juventus and Inter Milan square off in what is expected to be a blockbuster of Derby d'Italia clash in Serie A 2024-25. Inter Milan are second on the Serie A 2024-25 points table and a win will help them move to the top of the standings. The Nerazzurri have had a topsy-turvy run in recent times. After beating Lecce in Serie A, Inter Milan played out a 1-1 draw against AC Milan and that was followed by a 0-3 loss at the hands of Fiorentina. However, Simone Inzaghi and his men gained redemption in the reverse fixture, beating Fiorentina 2-1 to return to winning ways. With the Serie A 2024-25 title race heating up, Inter Milan will look to be at their absolute best. Serie A 2024–25 Results: Atalanta’s Silverware Hopes Fade After 0–0 Draw Against Cagliari; Napoli Held 2–2 by Lazio.

Juventus on the other hand, have had three wins across competitions ever since losing to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25. The Bianconeri have beaten Empoli, Como, and PSV Eindhoven since and are looking in good touch. A victory for Juventus in this match will see them move to the fourth spot on the Serie A 2024-25 points table, displacing Lazio. Uncertainty looms over Inter Milan's top-scorer Marcus Thuram's participation in the Derby d'Italia. Lautaro Martinez and Marko Arnautovic will be the players to watch out for, for Inter Milan. Juventus on the other hand, are likely to see Randal Kolo Muani start up front. Marko Arnautovic’s Late Goal Helps Inter Milan Beat Fiorentina, Climb to Second Spot in Serie A 2024–25 Points Table.

When is Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Juventus will take on Inter Milan in the Serie A 2024-25 on Monday, February 17. The Juventus vs Inter Milan Derby d'Italia match is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it begins at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Derby d'Italia, Serie A 2024-25 match on their TV sets. For Juventus vs Inter Milan, online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India however, will have the option of watching Serie A 2024-25 matches live streaming online. GXR World is the new official streaming partner of Serie A 2024-25 in India and fans can watch the Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. A tough game for Inter Milan and we could see them dropping points here.

