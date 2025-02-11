Milan, Feb 11 (AP) Marko Arnautovic's first league goal of the season gave Inter Milan a 2-1 win over Fiorentina and lifted it back into second place in Serie A.

The win was revenge for Fiorentina's 3-0 win in last week's rescheduled league game and moved Inter to within one point of leader Napoli.

More than 67,000 fans at the San Siro saw Arnautovic glance home the winner with his head, seven minutes into the second half.

Inter took a first-half lead thanks to the intervention of in-form striker Lautaro Martinez. His header took a deflection on the way in and was given as an own goal by Marin Pongracic.

Fiorentina levelled a minute before halftime with the help of the video referee. The match referee initially waved away shouts of a handball by Matteo Darmian but awarded a spot kick after looking at the VAR, and Rolando Mandragora made no mistake from the spot.

But Arnautovic's header was a killer blow for the Viola, who remain in sixth place on the Serie A table. (AP)

