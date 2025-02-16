Milan, Feb 16 (AP) Atalanta is losing hope of silverware match by match.

It followed up Wednesday's disappointing — and controversial — defeat at Club Brugge in the Champions League with a goalless draw at home to relegation-threatened Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday.

However, third-placed Atalanta remained five points behind Napoli after the league leader was held to a third straight draw, this time 2-2 at fourth-placed Lazio.

That means Inter Milan can move to the top of Serie A with a win at bitter rival Juventus on Sunday.

Atalanta has won just one of its past six matches in all competitions and hosts Brugge on Tuesday in the return leg of the knockout playoff round.

Cagliari inched to five points above the relegation zone.

Atalanta had a number of players out with injuries and coach Gian Piero Gasperini opted to rest a host of other regulars between the Champions League matches.

Both Atalanta and Cagliari defended well in Bergamo and there was just one shot on target in the first half.

Atalanta thought it had broken the deadlock on the hour but Marco Brescianini's effort was ruled out for a foul by Stefan Posch on Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

Atalanta finished the match strongly and Caprile had to make a number of important saves.

Third straight draw for NapoliNapoli was keen to get back to winning ways after draws against Roma and Udinese.

It looked like it turned the match around when it fought back to lead 2-1 in the 64th minute following a comical own goal.

Matteo Politano whipped in a cross from the right and Giacomo Raspadori's shot went in off Lazio defender Mario Gila's bottom and teammate Adam Marusic.

Lazio thought it levelled almost immediately — and in spectacular fashion — but Mattia Zaccagni's acrobatic overhead kick was ruled out for offside.

The home side snatched a point three minutes from time when Boulaye Dia combined with Zaccagni on the right and cut inside to fire into the far bottom corner.

Gustav Isaksen gave Lazio the lead in the sixth minute with a powerful strike from 30 yards but it was cancelled out by Raspadori seven minutes later.

Isaksen hadn't scored since a late winner in the last league match against Napoli in December.

First at San Siro

============

Santiago Giménez is proving well worth the 30 million euros ($31 million) AC Milan paid Feyenoord for him.

The Mexico forward netted his second goal in as many league matches — and his first at San Siro — to help Milan beat Hellas Verona 1-0.

Alex Jiménez started the move, sending Rafael Leão into the left of the area and he delicately lobbed it over a defender for Giménez to nod into an empty net in the 75th minute.

Milan was seventh, five points below fourth place. The Rossoneri host Feyenoord on Tuesday in the Champions League after losing the first leg 1-0.

Verona was three points off the drop zone. (AP)

