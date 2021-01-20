Juventus will take on Napoli in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana 2020. The clash will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy on January 20, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have the chance to win a first trophy of the season and will be hoping to get over the line. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Napoli live streaming in Supercoppa Italiana 2020 can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves for Città del Tricolore Ahead of Juventus vs Napoli, Supercoppa Italiana Finals.

Juventus are likely to still be without defensive COVID-19 cases Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt, as well as the injured Paulo Dybala. Napoli's Victor Osimhen is still absent due to COVID-19, but back-up striker Andrea Petagna has recovered from a calf problem and should provide the front-line focal point for Gennaro Gattuso's team.

Juventus vs Napoli Supercoppa Italiana 2020 Final Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The final match of the Supercoppa Italiana 2020 between Juventus and Napoli takes place on January 21, 2021(Thursday). Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy is the venue for the clash. The football match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Juventus vs Napoli Supercoppa Italiana 2020 Final Schedule Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

If you are in India and are looking to watch Juventus vs Napoli Supercoppa Italiana 2020 final match on TV, then you are in for some disappointment. Sadly, no TV channel will provide a telecast of the Juventus vs Napoli Supercoppa Italiana 2020 Final in India.

Juventus vs Napoli Supercoppa Italiana 2020 Final Match Free Live Streaming Online in India

With no channel providing the live telecast of Supercoppa Italiana 2020 in India, it is highly unlikely that you get to watch the football match online. There is a chance that Serie A’s official Twitter account might live streaming the game but there is no guarantee. You can check the official social media channels of both Juventus and Napoli for live streaming online, if available.

