UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Juventus endured a tough start to their 2025/26 campaign and with results not going their way, manager Igor Tudor was sacked and Luciano Spalletti is now in charge of things at the Turin-based club. The Bianconeri next face Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League, where they are in search of their first victory. The Italian club drew their first two games and then went down fighting against Real Madrid. Opponents Sporting CP on the other hand have won two of their three games and are in at the 11th spot. Another positive result for them would be crucial in their bid to advance to the next round. Juventus versus Sporting CP will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecast on the Sony Sports network from 1:30 AM IST. Barcelona 6-1 Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Fermin Lopez Nets Hat-Trick, Lamine Yamal Scores as Catalan Giants Secure Dominant Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Dusan Vlahovic and Lois Openda will form the two-man forward line for Juventus, with Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli, and Teun Koopmeiners in charge of things in midfield. Pierre Kalulu, Daniele Rugani, and Federico Gatti will be the likely picks as the back three for the hosts. Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic can create chances out wide as the two wingbacks.

Rui Borges Sporting CP head into this battle with the likes of Nuno Santos and Daniel Braganca missing in action. Zeno Debast will likely undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game. Geovany Quenda, Francisco Trincao, and Pedro Goncalves are set to be names in the starting eleven as the attacking trio behind central striker Luis Suarez. UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Results: Cody Gakpo Scores As Liverpool Thrash Eintracht Frankfurt, Chelsea Dominate 10-Man Ajax.

Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Juventus vs Sporting CP Date Wednesday, November 5 Time 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Stadium, Turin Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Network (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Juventus vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Juventus are set to square off against Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 5. The Juventus vs Sporting CP UCL 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can likely watch Juventus vs Sporting CP live telecast on the Sony Sports Network. For the Juventus vs Sporting CP online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Juventus vs Sporting CP, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Juventus vs Sporting CP UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Juventus have dominated Sporting CP in recent meetings and this game will be no different, with the Bianconeri claiming a win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).