UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt have not made the best of starts in the UEFA Champions League with two defeats and a win in their three games so far. The Italian champions are 23rd in the table and they will treat this battle as a crucial tie for them considering they can ill afford to fall further behind. The team is top of the standings in Italy but need to replicate that dominance in Europe. Opponents Frankfurt have been decent in the Bundesliga with just one loss in their last five domestic games but playing against a top side Napoli will be a different challenge. Napoli versus Eintracht Frankfurt will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Ten network from 11:15 PM IST. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Xabi Alonso, Emilio Butragueno, Dean Huijsen Pay Tribute to Late Diogo Jota and His Brother Andre Silva Ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Stanislav Lobotka is now fully fit and available for selection for Napoli after sometime on the sidelines due to injury. Rasmus Hojlund will lead the striking unit in the continued absence of Romelu Lukaku. Scot McTominay is their talisman in midfield and will drive the team forward. Matteo Politano and David Neres will be deployed out wide to create chances for the hosts.

Frankfurt will opt for a 3-4-2-1 formation with Jonathan Burkardt as the focal point in attack. Mario Götze and Ansgar Knauff will be the two attacking midfielders and with the support of wingbacks Ritsu Doan and Nathaniel Brown, they can stretch the Napoli backline. Hugo Larsson will pair with Fares Chaibi as the defensive cover in midfield.

Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match Details

Match Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date Tuesday, November 4 Time 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Diego Armando Maradona Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2, Ten 3 (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming)

When is Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Napoli will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Tuesday, November 4. The Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt UCL 2025-26 match will be played at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, and it will start at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Portugal Honour Late Diogo Jota By Giving His Iconic No 21 Jersey to Close Friend Ruben Neves.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2025–26 season. Fans in India can watch Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt live on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Ten 3 TV channels. For the Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt UEFA Champions League 2025–26 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Napoli look the stronger of the two teams and should find a way to secure a 2-0 win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).