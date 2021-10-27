Juventus is all set to host Sassuolo in the Serie A 2021-22 match at the Allianz Stadium. In this game, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. Massimiliano Allegri has a couple of fresh injury concerns. Federico Bernardeschi is down with a shoulder injury and Moise Kean will be away with a muscle injury. Juventus manager has confirmed Wojciech Szczesny in front of the goal. Inter Milan 1–1 Juventus, Serie A 2021–22: Paulo Dybala Rescues a Point for Bianconeri in Derby d’Italia.

Just like the hosts, the visitors also have a few injury concerns. The team will have to manage without four players. Jeremie Boga will be unavailable due to illness. Filip Djuricic will be down with a hamstring whereas Pedro Obiang has heart problems. Nicolas Schiappacasse has a knee injury. Juventus is placed on number five of the Serie A 2021-22 points table with 16 points in their kitty. Sassuolo is placed on number 10. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Sassuolo match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy on October 27, 2021 (Wednesday). The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Sassuolo match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Spezia vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 10:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).