Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Italian top-tier giants Juventus FC and Udinese Calcio are set to lock horns in the ninth matchweek of Serie A 2025–26. Ahead of this Juventus vs Udinese clash, Juve are struggling, currently sitting in the eighth spot of the league points table. Udinese are a position below, in ninth place. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post).

Both sides have 12 points from their 8 league matches this season, where they have won three, drawn three, and lost two. The only place where the two sides differ is the goal difference. Juventus have a +1 GD, while Udinese have -2. Juve will be hosting this Serie A 2025–26 clash at their iconic Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Juventus vs Udinese Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2025-26 Date Wednesday, October 29 Time 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Allianz Stadium, Turin Live Streaming, Telecast Details No Live Telecast or Live Streaming available in India

When Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Juventus is set to battle against Udinese in Serie A 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 29. The Juventus vs Udinese Serie A 2025-26 match is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, and it will kick off at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Juventus vs Udinese live telecast on television due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check the Juventus vs Udinese Serie A online viewing options. Juventus 4–3 Inter Milan, Serie A 2025–26: 19-Year-Old Vasilije Adzic’s Stoppage Time Goal Hands La Vecchia Signora Win As Hakan Calhanoglu’s Brace Goes in Vain.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Juventus vs Udinese, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated digital streaming partner. The Juventus vs Udinese live streaming online will not be available on any platform in India. But fans can watch Juventus vs Udinese highlights on the DAZN app and website for free. Both clubs have performed at a similar pace in Serie A 2025-26, so a thriller is expected. However, owing to home support, Juventus might edge past Udinese.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2025 06:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).