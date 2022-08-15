Juventus will kick off their Serie A 2022-23 season as they take on Sassuolo in the opening fixture. The clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on August 15, 2022 (Monday) as both the teams aim for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2022-23 live streaming details can scroll down below. Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri Agree Personal Terms With PSG’s Leandro Paredes.

Juventus will have high hopes during this season as they will look to get back to the summit of Italian football. The Turin giants have signed the likes of Angel di Maria and Filip Kostic to strengthen their attack and will aim to catch up with AC Milan and Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Sassuolo will hope to register an early upset at the start of the season.

When is Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Juventus vs Sassuolo match in Serie A 2022-23 will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The game will be held on August 16, 2021 (Tuesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Sassuolo match live on Sports 18 SD/HD channels as Viacom18 are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2022-23 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2022-23 Football Match?

The Juventus vs Sassuolo will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Sassuolo match on the Voot Select app. JioTv will also provide live streaming of the match.

