Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Leandro Paredes from PSG. The Argentine midfielder looks set to be on his way out of Parc des Princes this summer and Juventus are among the ones interested in having his services. Paredes, according to notable Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, has agreed personal terms with Juventus. Both clubs are now in talks to agree on a fee for the player's transfer.

Paredes, is reportedly one of Juventus' main midfield targets, especially with Adrien Rabiot in talks to join Manchester United. The Bianconeri have had Paul Pogba rejoin them from Manchester United this summer but they suffered a huge blow with him suffering a knee injury. It remains to be seen when Pogba returns to action and thus, the Serie A giants are on the lookout for a midfielder.

Juventus are also learnt to be interested in selling Arthur this summer window. On the other hand, Paredes' game time at PSG is set to be reduced after the arrival of Renato Sanches from Lille. The Argentine will seek game time, which will also help him prepare well for the World Cup, which would be played in Qatar, later this year. If Paredes joins Juventus, he would be the second Argentinian to do this summer after Angel Di Maria, who was released by PSG.

