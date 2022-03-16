Juventus and Villarreal would lock horns against each other in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 round of 16 clash on March 17, Thursday. The match would be played at the Allianz Stadium and is set to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). A 3-1 victory over Sampdoria in the Serie A would give Juve a huge boost of confidence which they'd need to go through to the Champions League quarterfinals. The tie is delicately poised 1-1 after the first leg. Dusan Vlahovic had given Juventus a lead as early as in the first minute of the game before Dani Parejo equalized in the second half. The second leg of this tie can also be expected to be quite a competitive and interesting one. Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes Launches Scathing Attack on Ralf Rangnick Following Red Devils’ Champions League Exit

Like Juventus, Villarreal too are heading into clash with a victory behind them. The former Europa League champions bounced back from a shock defeat to Osasuna and beat Celta Vigo 1-0 in their last match. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of this game.

When is Juventus vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Juventus vs Villarreal round of 16 clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Allianz Stadium on March 17, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports channels to watch the live telecast Juventus vs Villarreal on TV. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Forgettable Personal Record With Disappointing Performance in Manchester United’s Champions League Exit

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Juventus vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

