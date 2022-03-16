Manchester United's exit from the Champions League has left many fans and former players angered and frustrated and Paul Scholes, a United legend in his own right, has now lashed out at interim manager Ralf Rangnick following the 0-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid. United failed to fire a single goal on Wednesday as Atletico Madrid eliminated the Red Devils on their way to the quarterfinals. With this defeat, United's hopes of a trophy this season have also been blown away. Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts Forgettable Personal Record With Disappointing Performance in Manchester United’s Champions League Exit

Scholes, a former Manchester United great, tore into Rangnick and remarked that he didn't understand how the German was hired. "How (Ralf Rangnick) was chosen to be the manager of this club, I don't know. Getting a proper coach for this team is a massive thing. There is some real talent in this squad. The very first thing this club needs to do to get anywhere near winning the league again is getting in a proper coach who works for this team," he said, as quoted by BT Sports. Scholes further criticised Rangnick, stating that Simeone would have had United through to the quarters.

"If Diego Simeone was managing them, United would have gone through," he added. Rangnick was given charge of the Manchester United side after the club decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a string of poor results. But even after the German's appointment, United have been largely inconsistent, showing little signs of improvement and their Champions League exit is a testament to that. Scholes further added that there's 'more pain to come'. "We have had a lot of pain and I think there is more to come until we get back to where we want to be," he said. Manchester United Fans Throw Bottles at Diego Simeone After Atletico Madrid Dumped Red Devils Out of the UEFA Champions League 2021–22

Manchester United's only hope of salvaging something this season now, would be to secure a top-four spot in the Premier League, which would guarantee Champions League football. Still, there can be doubts over United even achieving that, given the fact that they are inconsistent and face a lot of competition from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

