Real Madrid have yet another injury blow to deal with as star striker Karim Benzema is expected to spend lengthy time on the sidelines. The former French international missed the training session on Friday and will not be available for the upcoming fixtures adding to the already extensive list of injuries in the record Spanish champions’ camp at the moment. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Real Madrid Skipper To Undergo Knee Surgery, Likely to Be Out For Several Weeks.

Karim Benzema did not participate in the morning training session on Friday and is set to miss the clash against Real Valladolid during the weekend. The French striker is not included in the squad for the weekend fixture and is also expected to miss the upcoming round of 16 clash against Atalanta in the Champions League.

Real Madrid Squad

Local reports suggest that the Real Madrid star is nursing an ankle issue and the exact date of his return is not yet confirmed. ‘Tomorrow he won't play. He's got something, a problem, that flared up yesterday (Thursday) and he won't take part tomorrow,’ said Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane in the striker’s injury.

Injury Scare

💥 Informa @AranchaMOBILE ❌ Benzema no ha iniciado el entrenamiento del @realmadrid junto a sus compañeros 😱 A un día de visitar al @realvalladolid y a cinco de la ida de #UCL ante el @Atalanta_BC pic.twitter.com/sg0r9LsUPN — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 19, 2021

The absence of Karim Benzema will mean that the record Spanish champions have to do without another star player for the coming weeks, Captain Sergio Ramos and winger Eden Hazard are some of the superstars who are currently on the sidelines due to respective injuries.

Karim Benzema has netted 17 goals this season for Real Madrid in all competitions, as Zidane’s team sit second in the La Liga points table, six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid having played a game more.

