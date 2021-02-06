Sergio Ramos is the latest player from Real Madrid to join the treatment table as the defender is set to miss the next few weeks of action due to a knee operation. The Los Blancos skipper is expected to be on the sidelines for around two months adding further to the already lengthy injury list. Eden Hazard had picked up a muscular injury earlier in the week after just featuring regularly in the team following his positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Hopeful of Eden Hazard’s Comeback in Two-Three Weeks.

According to reports from Spain, Sergio Ramos is set to undergo a knee operation during the weekend as he has been feeling some discomfort. It is understood that the Real Madrid skipper was advised by the team doctors to get the surgery done to avoid causing some major damage during the business end of the season.

Injury Update

ULTIMA HORA 2 Según informa @miguelitocope en @COPE ha sido los médicos del club los que ha recomendado a Sergio Ramos que pase por el quirófano para limpiarle bien la articulación. En seis semanas estará listo. — Manolo Lama (@lamacope) February 6, 2021

Sergio Ramos is expected to be out for around 6-7 weeks after his surgery, meaning the Los Blancos skipper will join the squad around late March or early April. The central-defender was left out of the Real Madrid squad who will face Huesca on Saturday with Zinedine Zidane naming only 17 players for the clash, meaning Ramos will miss his fourth game in a row.

The last game the defender played for Real Madrid was the Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Atheltic Club, where Sergio Ramos felt discomfort in his knee during the warm-up, which deteriorated further during the 90 minutes.

This surgery means the Real Madrid skipper will miss the Champions League round of 16 clash against Italian club Atalanta. The record Spanish champions also play Getafe, Valencia, Real Valladolid, Real Sociedad, Elche and Celta Vigo in that time period along with a local derby against cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid.

