Kerala Blasters under new manager Kibu Vicuna will begin their quest for a first Indian Super League title when the latest edition of the tournament begins on November 20, 2020. This will be The Tuskers’ seventh season in ISL, with a final appearance in 2014 and 2016 being their best finishes. However, under new management, Plasters will be hoping to go one step further. The Yellow brigade Begin the new season against ATK-Mohun Bagan. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

In the last few seasons, Kerala Blasters have been performing below their expected level as they have failed to qualify for the playoffs. And this time, the club have been very much active on the transfer market, adding some high-profile players to their ranks. With a great blend of youth and experience along with a proven coach in Kibu Vicuna, the Blasters seem one of the most balanced teams in the top-flight. ISL 2020: Kerala Blasters FC Unveil New Home Kit for the Upcoming Season of Indian Super League.

Kerala Blasters parted ways with star player Sandesh Jhingam ahead of the season as the Indian defender joined ATK Mohun Bagan. The Yellow Brigade have undergone a squad overhaul as around 21 players were transferred out of the club, while 16 new players were signed. Blasters have a lot of Indian talent at their disposal which could play a pivotal part.

Key Players

Bakary Kone, Nishu Kumar, Sergio Cidoncha, Gary Hooper, Costa Nhamoinesu, and Jeakson Singh are some of the top [layers for Kerala Blasters and will be key to how their season unfolds this year.

Kerala Blasters Record in Previous ISL Seasons

Season Point Table Finish Final Finish 2014 4th Runners-Up 2015 8th 8th 2016 2nd Runners-Up 2017-18 6th 6th 2018-19 9th 9th 2019-20 7th 7th

Kerala Blasters Squad For ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara

Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar

Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan

Kerala Blasters Stats

Kerala Blasters have played 102 games in the Indian Super League and have won 28 matches while losing 38 of them. The Yellow Brigade have also been involved in 36 draws. The Blasters have scored a total of 118 goals in the competition while conceding 142.

Kerala Blasters Most Goals and Appearances

Bartholomew Ogbeche is the leading scorer for Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League scoring 15 times. The Nigerian is also one of the two players to score a hat-trick for Kerala Blasters in the league. Sandesh Jhingan is the record appearance holder for the Blaster in the league, representing the team 76 times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2020 08:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).