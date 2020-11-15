Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 15 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday unveiled the club's Home Kit for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The new jersey in the club's customary yellow and blue colours pays homage to the state of Kerala.

The kit celebrates the culture of the state through the prominent Yellow hue that is core to traditional elements unique to Kerala like the jackfruit, banana chips, banana fritters, Vishukani Pookal, and many others that are seen in an everyday life of a Malayali.

The horizontal lines that run along the breadth of the jersey are representative of the classical set saree/mundu kara. Overall, the home jersey symbolizes a sense of home for the squad and our supporters while donning the skin, wherever they are.

"This season we have looked into what motivates us the most as a club and the reason #WhyWePlay. Our Yellow Home Kit with the gold etching is a tribute to the state of Kerala," said Nikhil Bhardwaj, director, Kerala Blasters FC in an official statement.

"Just like how the jersey is inspired by various elements in Yellow that are core to the state, we hope the skin unites each one of us when we don it wherever we are, transcending age, profession, society, culture, and geography. Yellow is our colour. We are #YennumYellow," he added.

The club also launched its Away kit for the season last week. Crafted with precision, the jersey that echoes a loud blue, just like our passionate fans, features an all-over pattern that includes all elements that drive passion in our supporters: The crest, the elephant, club badge, and the state of Kerala.

The design was curated with a modern appeal to impart a sense of pride among the team and the fans when they wear the badge. (ANI)

