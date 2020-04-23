ISL: Kerala Blasters Appoint I-League Winner Kibu Vicuna As New Head Coach

Kibu Vicuna (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India Super League side Kerala Blasters have appointed Spaniard Kibu Vicuna as their new head coach for the upcoming season. This news was announced by the Kochi-based club on Wednesday, hours after they decided to part ways with Eelco Schattorie. The Spanish manager led Mohun Bagan to I-League title this season as the Kolkata team were name champions, with four games in hand. Kerala Blasters hope that Vicuna can bring the same kind of success to the club. Kerala Blasters Part Ways With Head Coach Eelco Schattorie.

The current I-League season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Mohun Bagan were named champions by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) as they had an unassailable lead at the top. After the domestic glory, Vicuna was on the hunt for a new club as the I-League side had announced their merger with record ISL champions ATK and the two clubs will play as one starting from 2020-21 season. Sergio Lobera Joins ISL Club Mumbai City FC As New Head Coach After FC Goa Exit.

See Official Announcement

✍️Signings on Wednesday ✅ 👨🏼‍🏫 Mentor ✅ 🏆Champion ✅ We are happy to announce that Kibu Vicuña will take over as Head Coach for the upcoming season! 😃#YennumYellow #SwagathamKibu pic.twitter.com/cq8NNcaoGy — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) April 22, 2020

Kerala Blasters took to twitter to make this announcement official, ‘We are happy to announce that Kibu Vicuña will take over as Head Coach for the upcoming season!’ the Kochi based club tweeted. The Spaniard was also Mohun Bagan’s clubs first foreign coach since 2014 when he overtook the reigns from Khalid Jamil.

Kibu Vicuna has been named as the successor of Eelco Schattorie as the Dutchman parted ways with the club after just one year in charge. Kerala Blasters have reached the finals on two occasions but have never won the ISL title and hope that this appointment could take the club in the right direction. Blasters finished seventh in the last campaign.