FC Goa will take on Kerala Blasters in the forthcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Saturday (January 23). Both teams had contrasting campaigns this season which makes Goa firm favourites to win the encounter. With five wins and four draws in 12 games, Goa are third in the team standings and would like to get some more points under their belt. On the other hand, Kerala Blasters have been struggling this season – occupying the ninth spot with 13 wins from 12 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for FCG vs KBFC game. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of the history between the two sides, Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa have played each other on 13 occasions with the latter dominating the head-to-head record. While the Gaurs emerged victorious nine times, only three encounters went in Kerala’s favour. The remaining game resulted in a draw. The two sides last met earlier this season where Goa put up an emphatic show and won the game 3-1. While they would like to replicate their heroics, the Blasters are aiming redemption. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

KBFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Albino Gomes (KBFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

KBFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defender – Ivan Gonzalez (FCG), James Donachie (FCG) and Saviour Gama (FCG) must be your defenders.

KBFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jorge Mendoza (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Alberto Noguera Ripoll (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG) and Vicente Gomez (KBFC) must be your midfielders.

KBFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Gary Hooper (KBFC) must be your forwards.

Jorge Mendoza (FCG) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Jordan Murray (KBFC) can fill the vice-captain slot.

