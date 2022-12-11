Kerala Blasters will lock horns with Bengaluru FC in the latest round of fixtures in the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on December 11, 2022 (Sunday) as Bengaluru FC desperately tries to get a way out of their dreadful run of form. Meanwhile, fans searching for Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. NorthEast United FC Terminate Contract of Their Israeli Head Coach Marco Balbul

After an inconsistent start, Kerala Blasters strongly came back to the form they showed in the last season as they have won their last three games and currently sit at a strong position in the table. Inclusion of Rahul KP has positively impacted their gameplay. They will surely not want to slip up in a such a game after a four-match winning streak and continue their stay near the top of the table. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, had a lackluster season till now with only two wins out of the eight games they played and have only Jamshedpur FC and NothEast United under them in the table. They need to get a move on quickly as time is running out for them. FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Last Four of Football WC

When Is Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2022-23 is scheduled to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on December 11, 2022 (Sunday). The KBFC vs BFC game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can access the live telecast by tuning into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans will be provided the action live free by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

