This edition of the FIFA World Cup is really turning out to be a very memorable one for fans, who have already been treated to some thrilling matches and exciting finishes in the competition. This has been a tournament of unpredictability, sensational comebacks and of historic moments. The first half of the quarterfinals have already been done and dusted with Croatia and Argentina advancing to the semifinals on the back of wins against Brazil and Netherlands respectively. The semifinal lineup for FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to be complete when four exciting sides—Morocco, Portugal, England and France lock horns to book their places in the last four. Tite Steps Down As Brazil Head Coach After FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinal Defeat to Croatia

Croatia was the first team to enter the FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinals and they did so in spectacular fashion, eliminating title favourites Brazil, in a penalty shootout. The 2018 finalists held their nerve and fought back after conceding late in extra time. They then produced some sensational saves in the penalty shootout to deny Brazil a chance to claim a sixth World Cup title. Croatia were soon joined by Argentina in the semifinal, who had to fend off an inspired comeback by Netherlands to book a berth in the last four. Lionel Messi’s side were winning 2-0 and at one point, it seemed that it would be the scoreline but Wout Weghorst had other plans, as he slotted in two late goals to take the contest to the penalty shootout where Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produced stunning saves to take his side to the semifinals.Mesut Ozil Shares Supportive Message For Cristiano Ronaldo, Criticizes Negativity Around the Portuguese Superstar

FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue December 14 Argentina vs Croatia 12:30 AM Lusail Iconic Stadium December 15 TBD vs TBD 12:30 AM Al Bayt Stadium

France are the defending champions in the competition and they would be aiming for their third World Cup title. But England stand in their way and it would be a very memorable quarterfinal match between the two sides. In the other quarterfinal, Portugal lock horns with Morocco, who have surprised one and all with their inspirational performance in FIFA World Cup 2022.

