NorthEast United have the chance to open up a three point lead at the top of the Indian Super League points table when they face Kerala Blasters in their second game of the campaign. Very few predicted them to defeat Mumbai City but they were efficient in the surprise win. Opponents Kerala Blasters looked short of match fitness in their opener and will be slightly short of confidence taking on the Highlanders. In terms of head to head record, Kerala Blasters have the edge with five wins to NEUFC’s three while four games ended in a draw. Ahead of the Kerala Blasters versus NorthEast United FC game, we take a look at the player to watch out for in the game. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Sahal Abdul Samad

The Indian youngster fits perfectly in the no 10 spot for Kerala Blasters and his game is all about finding the gaps in opposition defence. He will be tightly marked by NEUFC defenders and it will be a test for him to break free from their clutches.

Dylan Fox

The NEUFC dominated the Mumbai City forwards right from the onset in the previous game. Exceptional in reading the movement of players and equally good in the air, Dylan Fox is an asset for the Highlanders. KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Kwesi Appiah

Although he scored from the penalty sport, Kwesi Appiah would have liked more involvement in the previous game. Kerala looked shaky at the back against ATK which represents the perfect opportunity for the NEUFC striker to add more to his tally.

Luis Machado

Portuguese winger Luis Machado is blessed with pace and having played regular football in the Portuguese premier division, he seems to be the perfect signing for the Highlanders. Majority of the NEUFC attack will come from the left with Luis Machado running at the full backs. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

Ninthoinganba Meetei

19 year old Indian winger Ninthoinganba Meetei is young but full of potential. Having represented India in the Under 20 category, Meetai is all set to spearhead the Highlander’s attack this season. Kerala Blasters have problems to sort out at the moment and the NEUFC should secure all three points from this game.

