Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will square off against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the seventh match of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The game will be held on November 26, 2020, at GMC Stadium Bambolim. Both teams will be playing the second game of the ongoing season. NEUFC started their campaign with a win over Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, Kerala Blasters lost to ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening match. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for KBFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

NorthEast United FC defeated Mumbai FC by 1-0 thanks to Kwesi Appiah's penalty in the second half. Kerala Blasters has won 29 out of 103 matches at a success rate of 28.15 per cent, while NorthEast United has 28 wins from 99 matches at a success rate of 38.8 per cent. KBFC is currently at the 10th position while NEUFC is at the 4th spot. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC) and Jessel Carneiro (KBFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC) and Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC) must be your midfielders.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC) and Kwesi Appiah(NEUFC) must be your forwards for this clash.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Jessel Carneiro (KBFC), Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (NEUFC), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Ninthoinganba Meetei (NEUFC), Gary Hooper (KBFC), Kwesi Appiah(NEUFC)

Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) should be elected as captain, while Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC) can be chosen as vice-captain. KBFC leads in head to head record against NEUFC by 5-3 in 12 games which also include 4 draws.

