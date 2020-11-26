Kerala Blasters welcome NorthEast United FC in their second game of the Indisn Super League 2020/21. After losing to ATK Mohan Bagan on the opening day of the competition, the Blasters have their task cut out this evening. Momentum plays a key role in the league and for Kerala unfortunately they have struggled with consistency season after season. They created chances far and few against ATK and this is a cause of concern for manager Kibu Vicuna. Opponents NEUFC showed grit against the mighty Mumbai City FC and eventually beat them via a solitary goal. While it was not always pretty football, there defended deep and passed well. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Kerala will likely stick with the same line up that featured against ATK but need improved performances from defenders Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu, who were below par. Sahal Abdul Samad in the playmaker role is Kerala’s best bet at creating chances against NEUFC. Gary Hooper, who has played top flight football in England, is lethal in front of goal but needs his midfielder to get him involved more.

Dylan Fox and Benjamin Lambot stuck up good understanding between themselves in the NEUFC backline against Mumbai and fans will hope they can continue with much of the same. Khassa Camara was good protecting the back four but his club will need him to drive forward in order to support the attack. Kwesi Appiah is off the mark for his club after a coolly taken penalty in the last game. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

When is Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on November 26 (Thursday). The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Gachibowli and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the KBFC vs NEUFC online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV. Gerard Nus got off to the best possible start with NEUFC but known there are plenty of challenges awaiting him. Kerala Blasters are poor in defence and don’t look like getting a positive results against the Highlanders.

