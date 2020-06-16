Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Kidnapped by Aliens! Guillermo Marino, Ex-Boca Juniors Footballer, Once Gave This Bizzare Explanation for Arriving Late at Training Sessions

Football Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 11:57 AM IST
A+
A-
Kidnapped by Aliens! Guillermo Marino, Ex-Boca Juniors Footballer, Once Gave This Bizzare Explanation for Arriving Late at Training Sessions
Guillermo Marino (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Footballers over the years have recounted some of the funniest excuses to reason their late arrival to practise or training sessions. But former Boca Juniors midfielder Guillermo Marino perhaps narrated the best reason of them all for reaching late to training sessions. Marino’s former teammate at Club Universidad de Chile, Gustavo Lorenzetti, has claimed that the midfielder once said that he was abducted by aliens on his way to club training and that was the reason he had reached late. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks.

Marino had even mentioned that the extraterrestrial beings had sucked out his soul before reinstating it. Recalling the incident, Lorenzetti, who played two seasons with Marino during his spell at Club Universidad de Chile, mentioned how Marino would explain his encounters with aliens and make everyone believe that was the only reason he had reached late to the training sessions.

Born in Argentina, Marino came through the ranks of Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario and also played for Boca Juniors but his most successful spell came under former Chile and Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli, who was La Albiceleste’s coach at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. As part of Sampaoli’s Universidad de Chile side, Marino won three Primera Division titles in Chile and also the 2011 Copa Sudamericana trophy.

But Marino’s time in Chile wasn’t without incidents and claims of his meeting with Aliens. Lorenzetti recalled how one day the former midfielder had reached late for one of Sampaoli’s training sessions and when asked reasons for his late coming, the footballer explained he was kidnapped by Aliens.

"He gave us the entire explanation of what he felt and the rest of it,” Lorenzetti was quoted as saying by Goal. "There are cases where the player says: 'I left and I came back two days later because I was kidnapped by aliens'. But Guille is not that kind of player. Guille was a very proper guy. Everyone knows him."

“Marino started to explain that he was suddenly lost and abducted by aliens. He explained that they take out your soul, analyse it and all the while on the journey they are looking after you. He said something like that,” Lorenzetti added.

Asked if he himself believes in such Alien things, the forward said he does. "Honestly I believe in aliens. He gave a great explanation and we'll have to believe him. So other types of channels will have to call him so he can tell it better. But in any case: he was abducted by aliens.

"I don't know if Guille would have told (Sampaoli) the same story, honestly. They must have had a chat afterwards. But knowing Guille, I think he must have believed him. What can you say? This is worthy of the Discovery Channel or something."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aliens Aliens existence Boca Juniors Club Universidad de Chile Guillermo Marino Gustavo Lorenzetti Jorge Sampaoli
You might also like
Pornhub Bombshell Lana Rhoades Goes Nude Flaunting a Pair of HOT Thigh-High Boots in Snake Print! Check Out Her XXX-Tra Sexy Snap That Has Fans Drooling
Fashion

Pornhub Bombshell Lana Rhoades Goes Nude Flaunting a Pair of HOT Thigh-High Boots in Snake Print! Check Out Her XXX-Tra Sexy Snap That Has Fans Drooling
China to Look for Aliens Officially from September Using a Giant Telescope 'FAST', Say SETI Scientists
Viral

China to Look for Aliens Officially from September Using a Giant Telescope 'FAST', Say SETI Scientists
Cicadas Seen in US First Time in 17 Years! Know If They Are Dangerous And Everything About These Periodical Insects 'Wailing Like Aliens'
Science

Cicadas Seen in US First Time in 17 Years! Know If They Are Dangerous And Everything About These Periodical Insects 'Wailing Like Aliens'
Bengaluru Sonic Boom: Hrithik Roshan's Reply To Whether He Called His Alien-Friend 'Jadoo' On Earth is Epic!
Bollywood

Bengaluru Sonic Boom: Hrithik Roshan's Reply To Whether He Called His Alien-Friend 'Jadoo' On Earth is Epic!
Bangalore Loud Noise Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral As Bengalureans Guess Mysterious Thunderous Boom Sound To Be Everything From Thanos Attack to Alien Invasion!
Viral

Bangalore Loud Noise Funny Memes & Jokes Go Viral As Bengalureans Guess Mysterious Thunderous Boom Sound To Be Everything From Thanos Attack to Alien Invasion!
Mother’s Day 2020: From Sarah Connor to Elastigirl, 7 Moms From Hollywood Blockbusters Who Are Total Badass
Hollywood

Mother’s Day 2020: From Sarah Connor to Elastigirl, 7 Moms From Hollywood Blockbusters Who Are Total Badass
Twitter's Official Account Tweets 'Weird Dream'; From Aliens to Death, Netizens Join in to Share The Crazy Stuff They Are Seeing in Their Dreams During The Pandemic
Viral

Twitter's Official Account Tweets 'Weird Dream'; From Aliens to Death, Netizens Join in to Share The Crazy Stuff They Are Seeing in Their Dreams During The Pandemic
UFO and Alien Invasion Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on 'What More in 2020?' After Pentagon Releases Video of UAP
Viral

UFO and Alien Invasion Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on 'What More in 2020?' After Pentagon Releases Video of UAP
Advertisement

Football Matches
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement