Kidnapped by Aliens! Guillermo Marino, Ex-Boca Juniors Footballer, Once Gave This Bizzare Explanation for Arriving Late at Training Sessions

Footballers over the years have recounted some of the funniest excuses to reason their late arrival to practise or training sessions. But former Boca Juniors midfielder Guillermo Marino perhaps narrated the best reason of them all for reaching late to training sessions. Marino’s former teammate at Club Universidad de Chile, Gustavo Lorenzetti, has claimed that the midfielder once said that he was abducted by aliens on his way to club training and that was the reason he had reached late. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Transfer News: Coach Mikel Arteta Insists Striker ‘Happy’ at Arsenal Despite Halt in Contract Talks.

Marino had even mentioned that the extraterrestrial beings had sucked out his soul before reinstating it. Recalling the incident, Lorenzetti, who played two seasons with Marino during his spell at Club Universidad de Chile, mentioned how Marino would explain his encounters with aliens and make everyone believe that was the only reason he had reached late to the training sessions.

Born in Argentina, Marino came through the ranks of Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario and also played for Boca Juniors but his most successful spell came under former Chile and Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli, who was La Albiceleste’s coach at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. As part of Sampaoli’s Universidad de Chile side, Marino won three Primera Division titles in Chile and also the 2011 Copa Sudamericana trophy.

But Marino’s time in Chile wasn’t without incidents and claims of his meeting with Aliens. Lorenzetti recalled how one day the former midfielder had reached late for one of Sampaoli’s training sessions and when asked reasons for his late coming, the footballer explained he was kidnapped by Aliens.

"He gave us the entire explanation of what he felt and the rest of it,” Lorenzetti was quoted as saying by Goal. "There are cases where the player says: 'I left and I came back two days later because I was kidnapped by aliens'. But Guille is not that kind of player. Guille was a very proper guy. Everyone knows him."

“Marino started to explain that he was suddenly lost and abducted by aliens. He explained that they take out your soul, analyse it and all the while on the journey they are looking after you. He said something like that,” Lorenzetti added.

Asked if he himself believes in such Alien things, the forward said he does. "Honestly I believe in aliens. He gave a great explanation and we'll have to believe him. So other types of channels will have to call him so he can tell it better. But in any case: he was abducted by aliens.

"I don't know if Guille would have told (Sampaoli) the same story, honestly. They must have had a chat afterwards. But knowing Guille, I think he must have believed him. What can you say? This is worthy of the Discovery Channel or something."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).