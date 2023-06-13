In yet another twist, Kylian Mbappe has informed PSG of his decision to leave the club when his contract expires in 2024, according to a report in L’Equipe. The French star had been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, but PSG managed to persuade him to stay back. Mbappe did sign a three-year contract extension with the Ligue 1 giants, but that last year was an option and the player can move out of the club for free at the end of next season. Cristiano Ronaldo Giving ‘Bombastic Side Eye’ to Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez In This Video Is Too Cute and Hilarious!

As per the report in L'Equipe, Mbappe sent a letter to the PSG chiefs to inform them about this decision and this has left the club furious. Although the Ligue 1 champions would expect Mbappe to stay and would negotiate with him for a new contract, they would also want to make sure that the France World Cup winner does not leave for free. In that case, should Mbappe not trigger the final year of his contract in 2024, he can even be sold this summer transfer window, which would definitely be putting clubs like Real Madrid on alert.

The 24-year-old forward is one of the best players at the moment and scored 41 goals in 43 matches for PSG this season. Should Mbappe end up leaving PSG now or at the end of next season, it would be a massive blow for the club who have already seen the departures of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. Not just this, but it has also been reported that PSG are looking to offload Neymar, with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal interested in acquiring his services after they missed out on signing Lionel Messi. PSG have enjoyed a considerable amount of success domestically but failed to win the Champions League despite having star-studded squads in the past few years.

