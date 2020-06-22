AC Milan will resume their Serie A 2019-20 campaign after a three-month halt when they visit Lecce at the Stadio Via Del Mare on Monday. Milan, who are fighting for a European berth this season, are currently placed eighth in the Serie A points table with 36 points from 26 matches, three behind Napoli, who at sixth occupy the final Europa League spot. Milan are also winless in their last two matches and have won just once in their last five. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and other broadcast details for the Lecce vs AC Milan Serie A match, should scroll down for all information. Bologna Rules Out Milan Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic Signing Amid Rumours.

Like Milan, Lecce were also winless in their last two league matches before the coronavirus pandemic halted football in the country mid-March. But unlike Milan, who drew Fiorentina and lost to Genoa, Lecce were thrashed in their previous two league matches before the shutdown. They conceded 11 times against two (0-4 Roma, 2-7 Atalanta) in those matches. Lecce are also deep into the relegation zone and are placed 18th with only 25 points – the same as Genoa, a position above them, with the same number of points but superior goal difference.

When is Lecce vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Lecce vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the Stadio Via Del Mare on June 22, 2020 (Monday). The game is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Lecce vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

The Serie A 2019-20 match between Lecce and AC Milan will be live telecast by Sony Sports as they are the official broadcasters of Serie A in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Six channels to catch the live action of Lecce vs AC Milan match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Lecce vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Sports will also be live streaming the Lecce vs AC Milan match for online fans in India. Fans can watch the Serie A match live on the SonyLiv app or on the website.

Both sides need a win after over three months without one. AC Milan were also held to a goalless draw by Juventus in the Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-finals and were knocked out of the tournament on away goals – Juventus and Milan played 1-1 draw in the first leg in February. They will be eager to leave behind the disappointment with a win.

