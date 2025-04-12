Fresh after their demolition of Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona will look to shift their focus on the Spanish La Liga where a win for them against Leganes this evening will put them 7 points clear at the top albeit temporarily. The Catalonians have been the best team in Europe since the turn of the year and were on a multiple game winning run domestically until Real Betis managed a point against them. With Real Madrid lacking momentum, Barcelona can capitalise on it and secure their title ambitions. Opponents Leganes are 18th and have lost three out of their last four games played. It will take a special effort from them to come up with a positive performance here. Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace, Raphinna and Lamine Yamal Net One Each As Blaugrana Thrash Die Schwarzgelben.

Diego García will lead the attack for Leganes in a 3-4-3 formation with Dani Raba and Juan Cruz on the wings. Seydouba Cisse and Yvan Neyou in central midfield will try and orchestrate play with crisp passing range. Renato Tapia, Matija Nastasic, and Sergio Gonzalez will be part of the back three for the home side.

Dani Olmo, Marc Casado, Marc Barnal, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be the players missing out for Barcelona due to injuries. Ferran Torres will be tasked with leading the attacking line for the away side with Gavi as the no 10. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have been brilliant this season on the wings and they can once again prove to be the difference between Barcelona and their opponents.

When is Leganes vs Barcelona La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

League leaders Barcelona will look to cross swords with Leganes in La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, April 13. The Leganes vs Barcelona match will be played at the Butarque, Leganés, Madrid, Spain and it has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Leganes vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Leganes vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. For Leganes vs Barcelona online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Leganes vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India, Fans in India will be able to watch Leganes vs Barcelona free live streaming on the GXR World website. Expect Barcelona to dominate from the onset and romp to an easy 0-3 victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2025 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).