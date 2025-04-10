In a one-sided UEFA Champions League 2024-25 first-leg quarterfinals, Barcelona thrashed Borussia Dortmund at Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys. Barca dominated the contest from the first minute, which witnessed Raphinha break the deadlock in the 25th minute. Dortmund did try to level but could not breach the goalkeeper. The second half began with Robert Lewandowski doubling Barcelona's score and soon found the net for the second time in the 66th minute. Young sensation Lamine Yamal also put his name on the scoresheet, slamming a fourth goal for his side in the 77th minute, to ensure Blaugrana win 4-0. UCL 2024–25: How Declan Rice Defied Arsenal’s Set-Piece Coach Nicolas Jover To Score Two Sensational Free Kicks Against Real Madrid.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)