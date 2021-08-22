Real Madrid would face Levante in their second La Liga 2021-22 match on Monday, August 23. The match would be played at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia and would start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Carlo Ancelotti's side has had a good start to the La Liga 2021-22 season as they defeated Deportivo Alaves 4-1 in an away game. The departures of Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos and Martin Odegaard didn't look to weigh them down as the former Spanish champions dominated their opponents in their last match. There has been a lot of talk about Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe this summer but coach Ancelotti has played those rumours down, stating that he is happy with the current squad he has as Real Madrid would aim to build on a strong start to once again challenge for the title this season. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Head Coach Carlo Ancelotti Doesn’t ‘Care’ if World Cup Winner Is Signed or Not

Levante, in their first match, were denied a win by Cadiz, who scored an equaliser as late as in the 90+7th minute. They would need to come up with a special effort to defeat Real Madrid. Here are the live streaming details of this match:

When is Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Levante vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on August 23, 2021 (Monday) at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Levante vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Levante vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Levante vs Real Madrid clash.

