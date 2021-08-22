Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has said that he isn't looking too much into speculations of his club signing Kylian Mbappe in the summer window. The French star has been heavily rumoured to leave PSG after the arrival of Lionel Messi and Real Madrid has been speculated to be his next destination if he decides to take the exit route at Parc Des Princes. But Ancelotti seemed to be unaware of whether this transfer was happening or not and made it clear that he was very happy with the current squad he has. "I don't know if he will arrive,” he said, while speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga match against Levante.Brest 2-4 PSG, Ligue 1 2021-22: Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria Score As Paris Move To Top (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Ancelotti added, "I don't care what will happen. I have a very good and very strong squad. They give me a lot of happiness. I am focused on that. Let's wait these 10 days and now I am focused on the team that I have.” This squad, as it is, can compete for any trophy. We have very big stars here. I'm not going to name all of them, but we have a lot of top players. This squad is full of stars. We have to work together. The star, if he is able to compete for the others, wins titles.”Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Only Interested In Signing PSG Forward

Despite several reports stating that Mbappe would leave PSG, the French club has maintained their stance on this issue and that is this that they currently have one of the most competitive sides in club football and that the World Cup winner doesn't have an excuse to leave. PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino also opened up about Mbappe's transfer rumours and stated that the youngster would remain at the club. “He's working really hard to be ready this season and I see him staying with us this season,” said Pochettino.

Mbappe has had a good time in Ligue 1 this season so far. He registered two assists and one goal in as many matches and he would want to team up with Messi and Neymar to help PSG reclaim the Ligue 1 title once again.

