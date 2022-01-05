Barcelona would begin their Copa Del Rey 2021-22 campaign with an away clash against Linares Deportivo on Thursday, January 6. The match would be played at the Estadio de Linarejos. The big news for the Catalan side is that they would have Dani Alves back in the squad as the Brazilian looks set to feature in the starting XI after the completion of his registration. Barcelona missed a total of more than 10 players to COVID-19 but managed to secure a 1-0 win over Mallorca in La Liga last weekend and they would once again have to pick from a depleted squad when they begin their title defense. Christian Eriksen Opens Up on Returning to Football, Eyes 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Despite them facing a third-tier team, Xavi, in the pre-match presser, made sure that they are not taking their opponents, lightly. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of the game.

When is Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue Details.

Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona Round of 32 match in Copa Del Rey 2021-22 will be played at Estadio de Linarejos in Linares. The Spanish Cup match will take place on January 6, 2021 (Thursday mid-night) and is scheduled to start at 12:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Football Match in India?

Due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona Round of 32 match in Copa Del Rey 2021-22 would not be telecasted live in India.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online and Football Score Updates of Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Football Match?

The Linares Deportivo vs Barcelona Round of 32 match in Copa Del Rey 2021- 22 will not be available for live streaming on online platforms in India. Fans can however log onto Barcelona's social media pages for live updates of the game.

