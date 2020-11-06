Lionel Messi might have scored from a penalty during the Champions League 2020-21 but that does not stop him from coming into a negative light. The Argentine was accused of being lazy by the fans on social media as they shared a video of Messi being inactive while Barcelona lost the ball possession during their match against Dynamo Kyiv. Now, this was pointed out quite vividly by the fans and they trolled Lionel Messi left, right and centre. This trolling business surely did not go down well with the fans as they came up with a befitting reply with a clip. The video showed how Messi was active on the field. Lionel Messi Will Not Be Excluded From Pay Cuts Despite Rumours of Barcelona Exit: Reports.

Talking about the match, Barcelona hosted the game and within the first five minutes and gave an early lead to the team. Gerard Pique was the one who netted another goal at the 65th minute to take the team to 2-0. We did have a goal by the visiting team but that was not enough to take the team to a finishing line. Now, let's have a look at the video where Messi was accused of being inactive and the befitting reply by fans with another clip.

Fans come up with this video as it's reply:

Lionel Messi has been at the top of the Group G Table of the Champions League 2020-21. With this Barcelona has been unbeaten in the 23 group games for UEFA Champions League.

