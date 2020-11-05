Lionel Messi has been unhappy with the Barcelona board owing to the pay cuts being offered by the Catalans after a major financial crisis. With this, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is extremely unhappy with the fact that the players will once again have to undergo pay cuts for the second time. Messi has been quite vocal about the same and had reportedly conveyed it to the board. However, reports have further suggested that the Argentine will not be excluded from pay cuts. Barcelona has been suffering from a major financial crisis. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester City Planning January Move For Barcelona Superstar.

After the departure of Joseph Maria Bartomeu, the temporary President, Carles Tusquets said that despite being one of the most valuable assets of the team, Messi will have to undergo pay cuts and there is no exception for him. During an interview, the temporary president informed, “We cannot make a tailor-made suit just for (Messi). We can create different structures for similar cases but we cannot tailor-make deals for individuals.” Messi has been having issues with the Barcelona board for quite a long time now and very often the ever-so-shy Messi has slammed the Catalans quite openly.

Recently it was said that he is close to signing a deal with Manchester City. However, with the transfer clause scripted by the Catalans made it difficult for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to move out of the club. He ultimately gave up the fight to move out and stayed with Barcelona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 05:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).