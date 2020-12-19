Lionel Messi scored a stunning header to equal Pele record of 643 club goals during Barcelona vs Valencia in the La Liga 2020-21. First, the Argentine missed out on the header and but then the stunning pass resulted that in the goal. Valencia was one up when Messi scored a goal. The official account of Barcelona shared a tweet on social media where Pele was seen passing his crown to the Argentine. Messi was seen sitting on a throne. Mouctar Diakhaby from Valencia was the first one to score a goal for Valencia and put the team on 1-0 at the 29th minute of the match. Lionel Messi Could Equal Pele’s Record of 643 Goals During Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21.

Messi scored an equaliser and put the team on 1-1 and then Ronald Araujo netted the second one and have Barcelona 2-1 lead. Maximiliano Gomez Gonzale scored an equaliser and the scoreline read 2-2. But the video of Messi's goal went viral on social media. The official account of Barcelona shared several other snaps as history was scripted by Messi. Check out the tweets below:

👑 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 🤴 Leo #Messi equals @Pele as the all time top goalscorer for one club WITH 643 goals! 🐐 🎨: @damiendraws pic.twitter.com/dNrlmwdfC7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2020

The match ended with a 2-2 draw and Barcelona is now placed on number five of the La Liga 2020-21 points table. The team has so far won six games out of 13 matches.

